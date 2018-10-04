Three people heading to hospital after pin-in crash in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County dispatchers say a medical chopper was waved off, but an ambulance has taken three people to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Charter Township.

It happened around 10:57 p.m. Thursday, at Pierce Street and 56th Avenue.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 that AeroMed was dispatched to the scene a few minutes after 11 p.m., but was told to stand down before it arrived on the scene.

There’s no word yet how it happened, or how many people were in the vehicles. But dispatchers say three people suffered serious injuries. One had to be extricated from a vehicle about 10 minutes after the crash occurred.

The intersection was closed late Thursday night for cleanup of debris and police investigation.