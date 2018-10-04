Tour GR’s most haunted places at “If You’ve Got It, Haunt It” bus tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a lot of haunted history lingering in Grand Rapids. Hop on a bus and learn all about which iconic Grand Rapids locations are haunted on the "If You've Got It, Haunt It" tour on October 17.

Samaritas Senior Living and GR Running Tours are teaming up to bring Samaritas' residents and community together to see ten iconic downtown locations where there have been a few sightings of unusual activity. A tour guide will tell scary stories, and explain the mysterious sightings of those still haunting those locations today.

The Bus tour is on Wednesday, October 17. Participants will meet at Samaritas at 9:15 a.m. and leave at 9:30.

For those who don't desire to take the bus tour, there will be a presentation on the same tour help at the Terraces Chapel on Monday, October 29 at 5 p.m.

Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast.

For more information or to sign up for their haunted tours, visit samaritas.org/theacademy.