West Michigan GLIAC teams get off to hot starts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Four GLIAC football teams have started the season 5-0, three of them are from West Michigan.

Grand Valley State, Ferris State and Davenport have all won each game played this season.

The Lakers are ranked 2nd in the nation in division 2 and the Bulldogs 3rd, The Panthers have won three games by four points or less so far.

GVSU hosts Delta State this Saturday at 7 p.m. for homecoming.

Ferris State is playing Michigan Tech at Fifth Third Ballpark at 2 p.m..

Davenport is at Wayne State on Saturday at 6 p.m..

Next Saturday Grand Valley State will host Ferris State in the annual Anchor-Bone Classic.