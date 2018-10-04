Woman who raised money with false cancer claim sentenced

Posted 3:54 PM, October 4, 2018, by

Candace Streng (Image from FOX 2 Detroit)

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who received more than $30,000 through an online fundraising campaign after falsely claiming she had breast cancer has been sentenced to at least two years in prison.

WJBK-TV reports Candace Streng was sentenced to 28½ months to 15 years Thursday after pleading guilty last month to larceny by false pretenses.

Livingston County prosecutors say Streng lied to friends, family and strangers about having cancer and raised the money for years. The GoFundMe account page said Streng had been fighting Stage 4 breast cancer.

Nearly 400 people donated, thinking they were helping to pay Streng’s medical expenses. The account was deactivated earlier this year following an investigation by Brighton police.

Streng has paid more than $19,000 toward restitution owed to people who donated money.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment