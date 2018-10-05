Week #7 High School Football Scores

2-year-old child missing from Muskegon Heights

Posted 11:54 PM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:56AM, October 6, 2018

Eva Nichole-An’marie Brewster

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan State Police have issued an advisory for a missing child.

Eva Nichole-Am’marie Brewster is 23 months old and was last seen in the 3000 block of Woodcliffe in Muskegon Heights Friday evening.

Police say that she was last seen by her maternal grandmother, Roberta Brewster, who told police that she handed the girl over to an unknown person at about 5:00 p.m.

Eva is described as being black and weighing about 35 pounds.

Roberta Brewster

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s