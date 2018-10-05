2-year-old child missing from Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan State Police have issued an advisory for a missing child.

Eva Nichole-Am’marie Brewster is 23 months old and was last seen in the 3000 block of Woodcliffe in Muskegon Heights Friday evening.

Police say that she was last seen by her maternal grandmother, Roberta Brewster, who told police that she handed the girl over to an unknown person at about 5:00 p.m.

Eva is described as being black and weighing about 35 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.

We’ll have more details when they become available.