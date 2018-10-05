× 90 shelters waving adoption fees with hopes to Empty the Shelters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s time to empty the shelters once again! The Bissell Pet Foundation‘s free pet adoption program is coming back this Saturday.

The Bissell Pet Foundation says last year more than 3,100 pets were adopted in one day through its Empty the Shelters initiative and this year they are hoping for even more.

For one day only, Saturday, October 6, the organization will cover pet adoption fees, but owners must still pay for pet licenses.

More than 100 shelter and rescue organizations nationwide plan to take part in the event, including many right here in West Michigan.

Head to bissellpetfoundation.org for a full list of participating shelters.