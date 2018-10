× Amway losing 2 Michigan plants

ADA, Mich. — Amway is closing two of its West Michigan plants by the end of 2019.

Both plants are located at Amway’s headquarters in Ada.

Company officials say the plants will close to focus on the company’s highest growth areas such as, supplements and protein powder in its nutrition product line.

No employees will lose their jobs due to the closures.

However, there are plans to repurpose the facilities, but officials haven’t said what it’ll be just yet.