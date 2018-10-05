ArtPrize 10 winners announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize 10 has come to a close and the big prizes are being dished out.

Each entry category has two winners: one for the public vote and the other for the juried decision. Each category prize is $12,500. The Grand Prize winners, for both the public vote and juried vote is worth $200,000.

In the Time-Based Category:

Public Vote: Moving Experience by #shangled – Grand Rapids Police Department

Juried Award: brown, carmine, and blue by Le’Andra LeSeur – SITE:LAB

In the Three-Dimensional Category:

Public Vote: The Phoenix by Joe Butts – Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

Juried Award: 108 Death Masks: A Communal Prayer for Peace and Justice by Nikesha Breeze – DeVos Place

In the Two-Dimensional Category:

Public Vote: The String Project by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez – DeVos Place

Juried Award: Pulse Nightclub: 49 Elegies by John Gutoskey – Grand Rapids Art Museum

We’ll have more as they are announced.