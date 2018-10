× Bronson Healthcare offering vaccines as flu season is underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare, which owns facilities all across West Michigan, has the flu vaccine available at all their locations.

The vaccine varies in price depending on your insurance.

Bronson patients can contact their ‘primary care office’ to schedule an appointment.

Those who don’t have a primary care provider can call ‘Bronson Health Answers‘ at 1 (800) 451-6310.