The East Grand Rapids Pioneers rolled Friday night to a win over T-K, 33-13.
East Grand Rapids 33, Thornapple Kellogg 13
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
Blitz Battle: Grand Rapids Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg
-
GRPD search for suspect in Temple Street shooting; no warrants issued
-
Muskegon 49, East Grand Rapids 21
-
East Grand Rapids 40, Forest Hills Eastern 29
-
-
4th quarter rally leads Zeeland East past East Grand Rapids in the GRidiron Classic
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Water rescue at the Sixth Street Bridge/Dam in downtown G.R.