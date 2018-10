Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan is filled with proud people with rich Polish ancestry. Once again, Pulaski Days is inviting the public into all of their halls across West Michigan for their annual Pulaski Days celebration this weekend.

Everyone can come and enjoy food, live music, drinks from many local breweries, and so many more activities.

Pulaski Days will be at all 14 halls October 5-7.

For a complete event schedule, visit pulaskidays.org.