EPA to hold discussion in Kalamazoo on chemical contaminants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency will host a round table discussion in western Michigan on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- known as PFAS -- that threaten water sources in a number of communities across the state.

EPA and state officials are expected to attend the 1-3 p.m. Friday event at the Kalamazoo Expo Center in Kalamazoo.

PFAS are industrial compounds used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products.

Residents in the city of Parchment and Cooper Township in Kalamazoo County were told this summer not to drink their municipal water for a month due to high PFAS levels. The toxic chemicals have been found at more than 30 sites in Michigan.