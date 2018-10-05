EPA to hold discussion in Kalamazoo on chemical contaminants

Posted 5:16 AM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:48AM, October 5, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency will host a round table discussion in western Michigan on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- known as PFAS -- that threaten water sources in a number of communities across the state.

EPA and state officials are expected to attend the 1-3 p.m. Friday event at the Kalamazoo Expo Center in Kalamazoo.

PFAS are industrial compounds used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products.

Residents in the city of Parchment and Cooper Township in Kalamazoo County were told this summer not to drink their municipal water for a month due to high PFAS levels. The toxic chemicals have been found at more than 30 sites in Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s