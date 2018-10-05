Family receives new wheelchair accessible van with help of Lori’s Voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich-- A family that's been up against a lot in recent months will be able to get around a bit easier after picking up a new wheelchair-accessible van on Thursday.

The Larsons picked up the vehicle at Creative Mobility in Byron Center with the help of a $7,000 donation from the non-profit organization, Lori's Voice.

Owen Larson has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is transitioning to needing to be in a wheelchair full-time. His mother says having this vehicle will really help them in day-to-day life.

“We definitely needed a van so we can get him back and forth to school and back and forth to, he has appointments in Cincinnati, Ohio, so we have to drive there once a month,” said Jamie Larson, Owen's mother. "We’re feeling the love. It’s so awesome."

The family had been fundraising for the van since last November, and applied to Lori's Voice for assistance.

“Our theme is overcoming obstacles and we want children to be the best they can be," said Lori's Voice Founder, Lori Hastings. "[With] this vehicle, he’ll be able to get out and be among his peers and his friends and family.”

Lori's Voice was started to help those with disabilities with needs that might not be covered by health insurance. It's a cause dear to Hastings' heart, as she's battled Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy.

Thursday's van is the 32nd one the organization has helped provide to a family.