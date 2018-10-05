First store in Woodland Mall rehab to open this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- As construction continues on the remodel of Woodland Mall, one of the first new stores is getting ready to open this weekend.

Altar'd State, a Christian retail store and coffee shop, is set to open its doors Saturday in the JC Penney wing.

“We are delighted to welcome Altar’d State to Woodland Mall as part of our efforts to diversify the retail mix and create a premium shopping experience,” said Cecily McCabe, Woodland Mall marketing director.

The grand opening of the store will kick off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, inviting people to come and check out the retailer's fashion apparel, jewelry, gifts and accessories.

In addition to the new store, Victoria’s Secret has remodeled its store and has officially reopened alongside its popular PINK brand store.

Looking ahead to next month, Hollister is set to reopen its store in mid-October.

One of the biggest overhauls, is replacing the old Sears with the new retailer Von Maur. The high-end department store is the first in the region and is set to open October 2019.

The restaurant Black Rock Bar & Grill is also slated to open with the mall expansion in October 2019 offering guests to watch their meat or seafood be seared on hot volcanic granite at their tables.

Woodland Mall is also hosting a job fair next week on October 11, looking to fill 100 positions ahead of the holidays.