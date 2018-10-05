Flake’s a yes, ‘unless something big changes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “unless something big changes.”

But Flake added that he doesn’t expect anything to change. He was one of a handful of senators who hadn’t said how he would vote on Kavanaugh.

He said it was a hard decision and “a difficult decision for everybody.”

Flake predicted that Kavanaugh will be confirmed when the Senate votes on Saturday.

Last week Flake forced his fellow Republicans to order an expanded FBI investigation on sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. Flake and other senators read that confidential FBI report Thursday. Republicans said it showed that the allegations weren’t corroborated.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

