Food Fight Fridays — Thornapple Kellogg High School

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -- FOX 17 took 'Food Fight Fridays' to Thornapple Kellogg High School this week to see just how many donations they could raise.

Partnering with Feeding America West Michigan, FOX 17 is challenging West Michigan schools to see who can raise the most nonperishable food items.

The winner at the end of the year will win the FOX 17 Food Fight Fridays cup and will get to keep it in their halls for the following school year.

Thornapple Kellogg raised...(to be continued)

Last week Grandville raised 5,489 pounds!