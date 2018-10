× Get spooked at Niles Scream Park

NILES, Mich. — Halloween is a couple weeks away so many of you might be heading to some haunted houses soon.

The Niles Scream Park is now open for its 45th year.

Each year the Niles based company rebuilds all of the attractions, making each year’s experience different every time.

Tickets are just $13, plus there are combination packages available.

The haunted house is one of the largest in the country so you’ll definitely want to check this one out.