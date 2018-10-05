Help Felicia find her forever home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello once again to Friday's Friend, Felicia! She's a 1-year-old female, and a sweet girl that just wants to show you how much love she really has to give. She enjoys giving kisses, toys, and receiving pets.

She'd love to be adopted just in time for Bark in the Dark! Join her along with many of the other dogs up for adoption on Saturday, October 6. All proceeds from this 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk benefits the animals in need locally, which is 100 percent donor funded 501(c)3.

The event is at Riverside Park, with all festivities starting at 5 p.m.

To adopt Felicia or another animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan by calling (616)-453-8900 or visit hswestmi.org.