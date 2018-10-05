The Hopkins Vikings took care of the Squires of Calvin Christian Friday night, 52-12.
Hopkins 52, Calvin Christian 12
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
-
Hopkins 58, Northpointe Christian 21
-
Suspect in shooting of 7 officers is competitive rifleman
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Hopkins 37, Belding 35
-
Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway, dies
-
-
NorthPointe Christian tops Godwin Heights, clinches OK Silver title
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Unity Christian 31, Holland 22