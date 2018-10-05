Man sought for putting dog poop in someone’s car in Grandville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect believed to have put dog poop in someone's car.

The Grandville Police Department posted pictures of the suspect and his vehicle on its Facebook page, saying the suspect tried to get revenge on someone by putting dog poop in their car which was parked at the police department.

If you can identify him, call police 616-538-3002 or Silent Observer.