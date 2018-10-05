Mega Millions jackpot at $420 million for tonight

Posted 4:48 PM, October 5, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. – Feeling lucky tonight? Someone could win $420 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped by $15 million Friday and is now worth $420 million. The drawing is Friday night at 11:00 p.m.  Tickets are on sale all around the state and online until 10:45 p.m.

The $420 million is the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2018.  The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake of Waterford, Michigan, who won half of a $42 million jackpot a year ago, in October 2017.  If a Michigan player wins tonight, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state.

The numbers will be live at MichiganLottery.com .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s