Michigan’s Upper Peninsula gets taste of wintry weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is getting a taste of wintry weather a little earlier than usual this fall.

The National Weather Service office in the Marquette area says in a post on Twitter that a light accumulation of snow turned up Friday morning on vehicles and grass.

It's been snowing here at the NWS office in Negaunee Township since 330AM EDT. So far, there is a light accumulation of wet snow on vehicles, grass. A slushy inch or two of snow accumulation may occur in higher terrain of the west and north central U.P. early this morning. pic.twitter.com/C8B5KwHx3s — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) October 5, 2018

The official forecast warns of slippery conditions amid light snow mixed with rain. An inch or two (2.5 to 5.1 centimeters) of slushy snow was possible in places.

The National Weather Service says the first accumulating snow of the season usually happens around mid-October in the Upper Peninsula.