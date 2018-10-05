× Mobile scooters could soon be coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials in Michigan’s second largest city say they’ve been talking to companies like Lime and Bird about bringing electric scooters to the area.

Rides are accessed via app, and typically cost a dollar off the top, plus 15 cents for every minute after.

City officials want to make sure the scooters compliment public transportation that’s already in place.

Over the last few months scooters by the two companies have been popping up in Detroit and Lansing in recent weeks.

No official date has been released just yet on when the e-scooters would be available.