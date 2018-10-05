Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The shopping experience at Woodland Mall has changed a bit. It's been a hard hat zone, but this weekend shoppers will get to see some of the changes.

Hollister and Victoria's Secret both moved into new locations inside the mall, and a Christian-based boutique called Altar'd State is coming to the shopping center.

Shoppers can check out all three stores on Saturday. Another store, Von Maur, will move into the mall in about a year, in the old Sears space.

2. Some artists lives are about to change. Who will walk away with part of that $500,000 cash up for grabs throughout ArtPrize?

From 7 to 9 p.m. head to Rosa Park's Circle to hear who has won the art competition. Remember, that money is handed out based on decisions made by the public and expert jury.

There will be some surprise performances by local talent, acceptance speeches and more.

After the ceremony, Matt Giraud will perform from 9 to 10.

ArtPrize continues through Sunday.

3. If you couldn't catch a break with the Super Raffle this past week, try your luck at the Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot continues to rise, now at $405 million. If anyone wings big, it'll make it the 8th largst prize in Mega Millions history.

This is the fourth time this year that the jackpot has surpassed $400 million.

The drawing is tonight at 11.

4. A big rock that acted as a door stop here in West Michigan, is actually worth about $100,000!

Come to find out, the "rock" that an Edmore resident who just wants to go by David, found it in the barn of a home he bought in 1988, is a meteorite!

He told Fox 17 that the previous owner said it fell to earth when he was a kid 50 years ago, and actually heard the impact.

David said he took the meteorite to Central Michigan University for analysis back in February after getting the idea to sell it in January when another meteorite streaked across the sky.

David says he's going to keep it for a while, and let the value hopefully go up. For now, the meteorite is staying safe in a class case at CMU.

5. Birds are flying into windows and cars up in Gilbert, Minnesota. Police are responding to several reports of birds flying under the influence. It turns out they're eating fermented berries caused by an early frost.

Park ranger Sharon Stiteler has encountered these "drunk" birds in the past. She says birds like Cedar Waxwings and American Robins feast on fruit like crab apples. The sugar in those fruits can turn into alcohol as they lose moisture, causing the birds to becoming intoxicated.