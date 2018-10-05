Northview rolled over the Yellow Jackets of Greenville, 44-8, Friday night.
Northview 44, Greenville 8
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Cedar Springs 26, Northview 10
-
South Christian 40, Greenville 14
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Morley Stanwood 21, Holton 8
-
Teens arrested with marijuana plants, AR-15
-
Car rolls over in Zeeland after crash west of Business Loop
-
-
Live Mannequin Night coming to downtown Holland on Friday
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Heyward helps No. 11 Michigan State beat Utah State 38-31