Parents help thwart attempted assault on 14-year-old girl in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are reminding parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of online predators after an attempted assault of a young girl.

It all started on social media, when the girl engaged in an inappropriate conversation with a 36-year-old man.

The suspect, ended up showing up outside the girl’s house Thursday and try to run towards the teen.

Police believe the suspect was trying to assault the young girl, until the family intervened and stopped the man.

The suspect was arrested by police and is now facing charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion.

No names have been released.