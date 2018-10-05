Police: drugs, alcohol may have led to a chase, crash in Calhoun County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators in Calhoun County say alcohol and drugs may have contributed to a one-vehicle crash Friday night that followed a police pursuit.

It all began around 8:16 p.m. Friday. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were in the area of Michigan Avenue near Bedford Road, looking for a suspect who allegedly had stolen electronics from a store in the City of Marshall. Deputies say they spotted the suspect vehicle “driving recklessly”.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the “driver refused to yield and continued on at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control, went off of the roadway, and struck multiple unoccupied vehicles at a business on Michigan Avenue near Collier Avenue.”

Police say the 51-year-old driver, from Bedford Township, was injured and taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. At last report, he was in stable condition.

Alleged stolen property was recovered in the suspect’s vehicle, according to sheriff’s deputies, who say although “alcohol and drugs may be a factor…the investigation is ongoing.”

Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were members of the Battle Creek Police Department, Bedford Township Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance.