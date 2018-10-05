× Police shoot loose bull in Grand Rapids Township

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says officers fatally shot a loose bull Friday in a wooded area of Grand Rapids Township.

The incident happened near Quail Ridge Drive and Michigan Street. Reportedly, some residents spotted the bull and notified police.

It happened at about the same time students were getting out of school, around 3 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the bull was “wandering through a subdivision. The owner did not have any way to get it back to the farm, and requested that deputies put it down.”

Police say school-bus routes were diverted and roads were closed, including Michigan Street “to prevent anyone from hitting the bull, if it ran back across the road. Once the bull was in a safe location to be put down, a deputy fired a single round and killed it instantly.”

Sheriff’s Sergeant Joel Roon tells FOX 17, “There was concern for the safety of surrounding residents…The shot was taken when they had gotten a safe distance from surrounding residences…a bus driver ended up dropping each child right at their home to avoid the risk of a child having a run-in with the bull.”

Police say a farmer who owned the bull is making arrangements to remove it from the wooded area.

No one was injured.