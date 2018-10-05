Registration opens for the 26th Annual Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Before you know it, the holiday season will be underway. It’s also that time of year for runners and walkers to register for the Turkey Trot that will be held on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

“Every year we are overwhelmed by the support that the community shows Grand Rapids Public Schools and our students,” said Kurt Johnson, GRPS Executive Director of K-12 Athletics. “Even though the crowds get bigger and bigger every year, we have plenty of room so we invite everyone to come on out and support a great cause.”

Organizers say they had about 4,500 people participate in the trot last year.

According to a press release from organizers the Turkey Trot will start on Fulton Street outside Van Andel Arena and proceed through downtown before finishing inside of the arena. Kids 12 or younger can take part in the free 1K Mini-Trot sponsored by D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods.

Click here to register for the trot.