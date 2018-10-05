Week #7 High School Football Scores

Spectrum Health merger bringing jobs to West Michigan

Posted 11:43 PM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:45PM, October 5, 2018

Photo from Spectrum Health Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health is adding another division to its operations as it has officially merged with Lakeland Health System.

The move was first announced months ago and it will extend Spectrum’s reach into the southwest corner of Michigan.

Lakeland is adding 4,000 employees and 3 hospitals to Spectrum’s Health system.

One of the more immediate changes patients will see, is the availability of Spectrum’s “Med Now” service, which provides care via mobile devices.

Officials say most other changes will happen slowly.

