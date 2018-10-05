Thieves wanted after thefts from Marshall cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Police are asking for your help, to figure out who's stealing from a West Michigan cemetery.

Police in Marshall says they've gotten reports of potted flowers being stolen, along with statues and other memorabilia from Oakridge Cemetery, 614 Homer Road, in Marshall.

Authorities say in addition to this being painful for grieving families, these thefts are also a crime.

Police are now asking everyone in town to report suspicious activity and if you see anyone in the cemetery after they close at 9 p.m. call 911.