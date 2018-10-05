Train hits, kills 30-year-old man in Holland

Posted 1:05 AM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 01:06AM, October 5, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. –  A man was fatally struck by a train in the City of Holland late Thursday night, but investigators don’t know yet whether it was a suicide.

Ottawa County Central dispatchers received a witness report of a man found dead on the railroad tracks near 9th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The name of the person who spotted the body and the name of the man who died have not been released.

The Dispatch supervisor tells FOX 17 he was apprised by the Holland Department of Public Safety that the victim was a white man, and 30 years old. His hometown was not given.

The CSX train was heading southbound at the time, per county dispatchers.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Holland DPS, and dispatchers say they don’t know yet whether it was an accident or suicide.

