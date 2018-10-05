Week #7 High School Football Scores

Twenty One Pilots bringing second leg of tour to West Michigan

Posted 11:31 PM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32PM, October 5, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The group “Twenty One Pilots” have announced a second leg of their ‘Bandito Tour’ and plan to bring it to GR.

It starts on May 1st of next year, with a stop at Van Andel Arena planned on Friday, May 31st.

You better mark those calendars now, a presale starts on Tuesday, October 9th with tickets opening up to the public on Friday, October 12th at 9 a.m.

You can pick those up in person, online, or over the phone, starting at $40.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s