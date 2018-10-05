× Twenty One Pilots bringing second leg of tour to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The group “Twenty One Pilots” have announced a second leg of their ‘Bandito Tour’ and plan to bring it to GR.

It starts on May 1st of next year, with a stop at Van Andel Arena planned on Friday, May 31st.

You better mark those calendars now, a presale starts on Tuesday, October 9th with tickets opening up to the public on Friday, October 12th at 9 a.m.

You can pick those up in person, online, or over the phone, starting at $40.