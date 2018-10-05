Vampire teeth cookies recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to add a fun twist to your chocolate chip cookies this Halloween? We've found a fun recipe that's so easy to make and everyone will smile about.

Ingredients for Vampire Teeth Cookies:

vanilla frosting

red food coloring

chewy chocolate chip cookies

slivered almonds

mini marshmallows

Directions: Add red food coloring to vanilla frosting in a small bowl and set aside. Cut one chocolate chip cookie in half. Spread the red frosting on each half. With the round part as the front of the cookie, line them with mini marshmallows so they look like teeth. Sandwich the two cookies together and stick one almond in the place where fangs would be. Make sure there's enough frosting to hold them in place.