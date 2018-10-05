What’s On: Lions and Packers Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

FOX 17 – It could be a good weekend to stay inside and watch football.

After an all-day college football triple header on Fox, we’ll also have an NFL doubleheader on Sunday.

Our home team, the Detroit Lions, take on some of West Michigan’s home team, the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman will be the announcers for the divisional matchup.

At 4:30 p.m., another West Michigan home team, the Minnesota Vikings, get their NFC Championship rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the national game with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman making the call.

CBS only gets one game in our market this week and that will be the late game at 4:00 p.m., so as not to conflict with the Lions. We’ll be seeing the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Charges here in West Michigan.