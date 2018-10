× Woman killed in hit-and-run, suspect found hours later

BATTLE CREEK, Mich– A man has been taken into custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Avenue and Emmett Street when she was hit. The collision was reported shortly before 3: 30 p.m. Investigators say the driver took off from the scene and was found about three hours later.

No names have been released at this time.