Young girl donates stuffed animal to police dept.

Posted 5:07 AM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50AM, October 5, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.-- A young girl is paying it forward to kids in traumatic situations.

Battle Creek police posted a picture on Facebook after a young girl and her mother donated a stuffed rabbit to the department.

The inspiration came after the little girl heard that police hand out stuffed animals to children who have been involved in traumatic situations and wanted to help.

They shared the picture, saying it was so cool to see a young girl taking it upon herself to help others in need.

If you would like to donate a stuffed animal for officers to give out to children, you can visit: https://theresthatsmilefoundation.org/.

 

