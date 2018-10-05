The Dux of Zeeland West downed neighbor Holland Christian, 24-20.
Zeeland West 24, Holland Christian 20
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
Zeeland West 60, Holland 20
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
Veteran coaches lead Zeeland West, Unity Christian in key Week 6 matchup
Zeeland West hoping to expand the playbook in 2018
Zeeland East 56, Holland Christian 35
Zeeland West 38, Unity Christian 14
GR Christian 41, Zeeland West 26