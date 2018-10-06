6th Annual Bark in the Dark takes over Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sixth annual Bark in the Dark event happened Saturday at Riverside Park.

A few hundred dogs and their owners made their way out to the park to participate in the annual walk/ fun run that benefits the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Before the start of the 5K and 1 mile treks, a slew of family-friendly activities were available. Kids were able to get their faces painted and have their photos taken in the photo booth.

Trudy Ender, Executive Director of the Humane Society of West Michigan said, “we adopt out over 4000 animals a year, and we certainly impact human beings as well and we are completely donor funded. So, if you can imagine. The financial need is great. On average it’s about 30 dollars a day, an animal. And any given day we are taking care of about 200 animals on and off site.”

A post-run/walk set of activities was also planned. A tent with food and beer was full of visitors into the early evening. The Humane Society was expecting about 550 people and pups to attend.

FOX 17’s own Leigh Ann Towne and Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig hosted the event Saturday.

To learn more about Bark in the Dark or other future events, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website.