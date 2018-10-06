Saturday launches a rainy weekend for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy and mainly dry conditions in the latter half of the day once the main heavy showers and storms move out NE of the area. Temperatures actually increased overnight as we are in the warm sector of our system giving us warmer temperatures for Saturday. Over the next few days you will see slightly warmer temperature if you live closer to the state line.

The temperatures and rain chances continue to be a roller coaster this week. Rain chances continue with light showers Sunday occasionally throughout the day as we sit near a stationary front. Monday will see showers and storms mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will cool off to end the weekend, but will work back up to 80 degrees to start the work week.

Rain chances will continue into the week with our next main chance arriving Wednesday night into Thursday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Be prepared with the Fox 17 mobile weather app. Keep your umbrella handy and enjoy!