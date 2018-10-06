× Barricaded female gunman in custody in Calhoun County

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has a barricaded female gunman in custody.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the area of Capital Avenue Northeast and Hopkins in Pennfield Township. Deputies were advised that a female in the residence had brandished a handgun and pointed it at several people in the apartment and threatened them.

The other people in the residence were able to safely remove themselves from the apartment and called 9-1-1 to report it.

The lone female suspect was left alone in the apartment and had advised that she would not come out for law enforcement. Once deputies arrived at the scene they were able to make contact with the female inside the residence.

A trained negotiator with the Calhoun County Special Response Team was able to speak with the female and talked her into coming out of the apartment unarmed. The female was taken into custody and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail for felonious assault.