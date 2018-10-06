Cinderella’s Enchanted Luncheon gives your princess the royal treatment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parents won’t want to miss a magical event going on at the Amway Grand Plaza.
Parents and their little royals will get to experience an elegant dinner in the ballroom on Sunday, October 7th from 1 p.m. -3 p.m.
Participants will have the chance to meet Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, the Little Mermaid, along with the princesses from Everafter West Michigan.
There will also be a special dance performance and a few other surprise activities to mark the occasion.
If you would like to grab tickets, head to the event’s website, here.