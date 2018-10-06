Cinderella’s Enchanted Luncheon gives your princess the royal treatment

Posted 11:31 PM, October 6, 2018, by

From the John Ball Zoo - the Frog Princess

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parents won’t want to miss a magical event going on at the Amway Grand Plaza.
Parents and their little royals will get to experience an elegant dinner in the ballroom on Sunday, October 7th from 1 p.m. -3 p.m.
Participants will have the chance to meet Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, the Little Mermaid, along with the princesses from Everafter West Michigan.
There will also be a special dance performance and a few other surprise activities to mark the occasion.
If you would like to grab tickets, head to the event’s website, here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s