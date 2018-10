× Construction on Grand Rapids city and county buildings to begin shortly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction will soon take over at the city and county buildings near Calder Plaza.

Last month, Grand Rapids city commissioners approved the 11 million dollar project to renovate the heat, air conditioning, and ventilation

inside nearly 50-year-old administration buildings.

Work has been done on each building’s systems prior to this project.

Construction is expected to last through early 2020.