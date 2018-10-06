× Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour open until the end of October

MUSKEGON, Mich. — West Michigan residents can take in the beauty of fall in one trip, thanks to a free tour.

The 14th annual Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour runs every Saturday through the end of the month on some of Muskegon’s most scenic roads.

The tour also covers areas along Lake Michigan and the West Michigan Pike Byway.

Riders can also stamp their map at designated stops to be entered to win either two round trip passes to the Lake Express High-Speed Ferry or four tickets to Michigan’s Adventure.

Participants will receive fall refreshments and coupons to area businesses.

Kids that come along for the ride will also get a free pumpkin.

For more details, be sure to check out the tour on facebook.