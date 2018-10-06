Week #7 High School Football Scores

Florida gas station owner’s microwave sign: ‘Do not warm Urine’

Posted 10:38 AM, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:48AM, October 6, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida gas station owner says she is battling a bizarre problem – customers using the microwave oven to heat urine.

Parul Patel, who owns a BP gas station and convenience store in Jacksonville, told WTLV she’s “sick and tired” of “random people walking [in] and it’s happening every day.”

It’s gotten so bad, Patel says, that she had to post a sign on the microwave that reads, “Only for food use. Do not warm Urine.”

It appears the problem isn’t entirely random, however – Patel’s On the Fly convenience store is located steps away from LabCorp, which offers drug testing services, according to the website.

“They become so aggressive with us,” Patel said.

The inspiration for the sign was an incident with a customer who Patel said started cursing at her and saying there was no sign telling her she couldn’t warm urine in the microwave.

LabCorp did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

 

