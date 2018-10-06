Week #7 High School Football Scores

Grand Rapids named one of the fastest growing in America

Posted 3:01 AM, October 6, 2018, by

Businessman analyzing growing 3D AR chart floating above digital tablet computer screen, showing successful increase in business profit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study is naming Grand Rapids as one of the fastest growing cities in america.

The study by WalletHub looked at trends in unemployment rates and population growth for cities across the nation.

Grand Rapids came in at number 48 nationwide, behind Fargo, North Dakota and Gilbert, Arizona.

Researchers say Grand Rapids was helped by the number of jobs and new start up’s in the area.

The number one spot went to Fort Myers, Florida.

