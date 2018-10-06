× Grand Rapids named one of the fastest growing in America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study is naming Grand Rapids as one of the fastest growing cities in america.

The study by WalletHub looked at trends in unemployment rates and population growth for cities across the nation.

Grand Rapids came in at number 48 nationwide, behind Fargo, North Dakota and Gilbert, Arizona.

Researchers say Grand Rapids was helped by the number of jobs and new start up’s in the area.

The number one spot went to Fort Myers, Florida.