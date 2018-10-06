Kavanaugh confirmation vote expected to take place late Saturday afternoon

Posted 12:54 PM, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:57PM, October 6, 2018

President Trump (R) announces US Judge Brett Kavanaugh (C) as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — In just a matter of hours, the Senate is poised to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, bringing an end to months of bitter partisan feuding marked by shocking allegations of sexual assault and vehement and angry denials from the nominee who is now set to become the newest high court justice.

A final confirmation vote is scheduled to take place late Saturday afternoon.

Democrats railed against the nomination in Senate floor speeches Friday night and Saturday morning, and protests opposing Kavanaugh are expected throughout the day on Saturday. But the GOP has the votes to successfully confirm Kavanaugh.

The confirmation will mark a major victory for President Donald Trump, who will soon be able to take credit for appointing two conservative justices to the Supreme Court during his relatively brief time in office so far.

