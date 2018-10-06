Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Posted 6:44 PM, October 6, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh walks to a meeting with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in her office on Capitol Hill on August 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The confirmation hearing for Judge Kavanaugh is set to begin September 4. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh has taken the oaths of office to become the 114th Supreme Court justice, just a couple of hours after the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm him.

The quick swearing in enables Kavanaugh to begin work immediately in advance of arguments at the court Tuesday in two cases involving prison sentences for repeat offenders.

The court says Kavanaugh took the oath required by the Constitution and another for judges that is part of federal law in the same room where the justices meet for their private conferences.

The 53-year-old justice’s wife, children and parents were in attendance.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath. Kavanaugh is replacing Kennedy on the bench and once served as his law clerk.

