× KCC hosting art exhibit in honor of artist from Marshall

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College is hosting an exhibit honoring a late artist from West Michigan. The retrospective exhibit honors Tim Sykora, an artist from Marshall, who’s known for his use of the shadowbox.

You can catch the exhibit Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at KCC’s Davidson Visual and Performing Arts Center.

They’re going to have nearly 3 dozen pieces, ranging from sculptures, to mixed media and assemblage.

There’s also going to be a reception on October 19th, open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both the gallery and reception are free and open to the public.