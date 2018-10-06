× MSP investigating fatal Montcalm County crash

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly Saturday morning accident in Montcalm County.

Troopers from MSP’s Lakeview Post responded to a one-vehicle traffic crash resulting in fatal injuries to a 24-year-old man from Sidney. The crash occurred at 5:03 a.m. Saturday on Wyman Road near North County Line Road in Home Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was driving a 2000 Toyota Celica southbound on Wyman near North County Line when he lost control of his vehicle, which then left the roadway and collided with trees along the roadway

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The driver of was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said speed does appear to be a factor while alcohol and drug use are unknown.

Assisting MSP at the scene were Montcalm County Rescue 25, Alpha 9, the Home Township Fire Department and Safety-First Towing.

The Michigan State Police continue to investigate the crash.